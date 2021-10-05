T20 World Cup: England's Sam Curran ruled out of Twenty20 World Cup with back injury
England all-rounder Sam Curran is ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup with a lower-back injury and replaced in the squad by his brother Tom.Full Article
`Results of the scan revealed the injury. He will fly back to the UK in the next couple of days and will have further scans and a..