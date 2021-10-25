Nick Wright & Chris Broussard decide if the NBA’s new rules are hindering James Harden I FIRST THINGS FIRST
James Harden seems to be struggling with the new NBA rules, and it was evident in the Brooklyn Nets' loss to the Charlotte Hornets over the weekend. Harden has 8 turnovers, leading coach Steve Nash to complain that he's become the 'poster boy' for NBA’s new rules. Nick Wright believes this could be a hinderance to Nets' chances of winning a title, but Chris Broussard explains why he's not so sure.Full Article