Brendan Rodgers told ‘get rid of Cristiano Ronaldo’ if he gets Manchester United job, with Leicester manager and ex-Liverpool boss hailed as the ‘right man’ to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Published
Brendan Rodgers has been offered some advice on one of the first things he should do if he’s given the Manchester United job – get rid of Cristiano Ronaldo. Pressure is intensifying on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position at Old Trafford and, despite distancing himself from the role, rumours continue to link Leicester manager Rodgers as […]Full Article