Virgil van Dijk sealed Liverpool transfer four years agoâ€¦ and is still yet to taste a Premier League defeat at Anfield as classy centre-back boasts stunning record for Reds
Published
When Philippe Coutinho forced a move to Barcelona in January 2018, Jurgen Kloppâ€™s restoration job at Liverpool looked to have hit a huge stumbling block. Little did the manager know that the Brazilâ€™s exit helped pave the way for the Reds to return to the big time and, finally, the of end the clubâ€™s long [â€¦]Full Article