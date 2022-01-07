The top men's tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic, spent Orthodox Christmas in an immigration detention hotel in Australia on Friday as he sought to fend off deportation over the country's Covid-19 rules and compete in the...Full Article
Tennis: Novak Djokovic breaks silence from Melbourne hotel
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Novak Djokovic breaks silence from inside quarantine hotel in Australia
Sky News
Novak Djokovic has thanked fans for their continued support as he awaits the result of his appeal after being blocked from entering..
-
Some say politics at play in Djokovic detention in Australia
SeattlePI.com
-
Novak Djokovic breaks quarantine silence to thank fans after father compares tennis star to Jesus amid Australia visa row
Belfast Telegraph
-
Protest against Djokovic over dispute in Covid vaccination status
IndiaTimes
-
Novak Djokovic In Limbo As He Fights Deportation From Australia
Newsy
Advertisement
More coverage
Novak Djokovic's hotel branded 'seedy' and 'grungy' in brutal TripAdvisor reviews
Daily Star
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic is not currently allowed to leave The Park Hotel in Melbourne, where there has been several..