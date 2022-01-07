Novak Djokovic breaks silence after his Australian visa was cancelled, thanking fans for their support, whilst the countries Minister for Home Affairs, Karen Andrews, states the Serb is ‘free to leave’
Novak Djokovic has broken his silence with a brief message on Instagram, after the world No.1 was denied entry to Australia and is fighting his deportation Friday was Christmas in Serbia but Djokovic faces spending the weekend in Melbourne’s Park Hotel, which is used to house asylum seekers and refugees, before Monday’s hearing. The Serb […]Full Article