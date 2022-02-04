Liverpool v Cardiff LIVE commentary and team news: Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane still at AFCON but Luis Diaz could make debut – kick-off time and talkSPORT coverage for FA Cup fourth round clash at Anfield
Liverpool return to competitive action this Sunday with an FA Cup fourth round clash against Cardiff City. The Reds are already in the final of one domestic trophy – the Carabao Cup against Chelsea – but have never won either competition under Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool boss Klopp rotated his squad during the FA Cup third