Liverpool vs Leicester live stream and team news: Mohamed Salah in contention for Premier League return but Sadio Mane ruled out after AFCON triumph – kick-off time, TV channel and how to follow
Published
Mohamed Salah is set to hand Liverpool a huge boost by returning to the fold for their Premier League clash against Leicester. The Egyptian remains the top-flight’s top goal scorer and will be desperate to help spearhead the club to success after suffering heartbreak at AFCON. Liverpool have been unbeaten in the month Salah was […]Full Article