Ralf Rangnick could land Manchester United job permanently, suggests Simon Jordan, IF Red Devils interim boss can beat Atletico Madrid and secure Champions League football

talkSPORT

Ralf Rangnick has a strong argument to stay on as Manchester United’s manager, if he guides the team into a top-four finish. That’s the view of talkSPORT host Simon Jordan who believes the interim coach is performing to expectations following a 2-0 Premier League win over Brighton. The result not only lifted United back into […]

