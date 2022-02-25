Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick expresses concern after Russian invasion of Ukraine as Red Devils cut ties with Aeroflot – ‘This is a human disaster’
Published
Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has described Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as ‘a human disaster’. The German, who left a role at Lokomotiv Moscow to join the Red Devils, addressed the media after the club cut ties with Russian airline Aeroflot. United released a statement sharing fans’ concerns and Rangnick echoed those sentiments. He […]Full Article