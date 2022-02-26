Manchester United and Watford call for peace in Ukraine and Aston Villa’s Matty Cash sends message of support to teammate in Kyiv as Premier League unites against Russian invasion
Manchester United and Watford players sent out message for peace in Ukraine as the Premier League stood against Russian aggression. Ralf Rangnick brought both squads together as the football community came together in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The idea for both sets of players to come together came from the interim boss, United […]Full Article