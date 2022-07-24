Event: French F1 Grand Prix Track: Paul Ricard Circuit Weather: dry 30.4-29.1°C Tarmac: dry 51.1-56.8°C Humidity : 43-54% Wind : 2.0 m/s SE Pressure: 968.0 bar Max Verstappen won his 27th F1 race at the 2022 French F1 GP today. The Red Bull driver started from P2 and won on the Paul Ricard circuit for.....check out full post »Full Article
Race Results 2022 French F1 Grand Prix
