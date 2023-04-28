Qualifying Results 2023 Azerbaijan F1 GP

Event: Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix Track: Baku street circuit Weather: dry 20°C Tarmac: dry 38°C Humidity: 78% Wind: 1 km/h S Pressure: 1012 bar Charles Leclerc qualified as quickest for the 19th time today. The Ferrari driver scored his third Baku pole position for tomorrow's 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. It was his first pole of.....check out full post »