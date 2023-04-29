England seal a Six Nations Grand Slam at Twickenham, holding on for a 38-33 victory against France.Full Article
England win Grand Slam decider at Twickenham
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
England win women's Six Nations rugby grand slam
Sky News
England have won the woman's Six Nations rugby grand slam after beating France 38-33 at Twickenham.
Advertisement
More coverage
'Huge' occasion awaits in Grand Slam decider
BBC Sport
Even England head coach Simon Middleton is nervous about a Women's Six Nations Grand Slam decider dripping with storylines.