Anker’s Memorial Day sale highlight’s today’s best deals, plus Apple Watch from $130, iPhone cases, more

9to5Mac Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Tuesday’s best deals include the new Anker Memorial Day sale from $9, plus refurb Apple Watches, and Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases hit all-time lows. Hit the jump for all of today’s best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break. more…

Anker Memorial Day sale offers deals from $9 on iPhone and Android essentials

Anker has launched its annual Memorial Day sale at Amazon with notable discounts on smartphone accessories and more. Free shipping is available for Prime members...
9to5Toys

Apple Watch deals start at $130 in this 1-day refurb sale

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished Apple Watch models from *$129.99*. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee...
9to5Toys

