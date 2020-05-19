Anker’s Memorial Day sale highlight’s today’s best deals, plus Apple Watch from $130, iPhone cases, more
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 () Tuesday’s best deals include the new Anker Memorial Day sale from $9, plus refurb Apple Watches, and Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases hit all-time lows. Hit the jump for all of today’s best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break. more…
The post Anker’s Memorial Day sale highlight’s today’s best deals, plus Apple Watch from $130, iPhone cases, more appeared first on 9to5Mac.
Day 54 of the Coronavirus lockdown. India has crossed the 90,000-mark in the number of coronavirus cases as it recorded the biggest single-day jump of 4,987 new patients, bringing the total to 90,927 cases so far, including 2,872 deaths, Union Health Ministry said today. Of the total deaths linked to...