Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' cut is coming to HBO Max

Business Insider Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' cut is coming to HBO Max· Director Zack Snyder's cut of "Justice League" is coming to WarnerMedia's streaming service, HBO Max, in 2021, Snyder announced on Wednesday. 
· Fans have called for the release of the "Snyder Cut" for more than two years since the theatrical version disappointed.
· Snyder exited the movie late into production after a...
News video: Zack Snyder's Cut Of 'Justice League' Coming To HBO MAX

Zack Snyder's Cut Of 'Justice League' Coming To HBO MAX 00:39

 On Wednesday Director Zack Snyder announced his cut of "Justice League" is coming to HBO Max, in 2021. HBO Max is owned by WarnerMedia, which owns the rights to "Justice League" and it's characters. According to Business Insider, fans have called for the release of the "Snyder Cut" for more than two...

