Tesla CEO Elon Musk gets $700 million in first performance-based payout
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Tesla has awarded its CEO, Elon Musk, with the first out of 12 performance-based payouts — and it’s worth over a whopping $700 million. According to a document (via TechCrunch) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk has earned 1.7 mi...
