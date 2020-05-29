Global  

Tesla CEO Elon Musk gets $700 million in first performance-based payout

engadget Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Tesla has awarded its CEO, Elon Musk, with the first out of 12 performance-based payouts — and it’s worth over a whopping $700 million. According to a document (via TechCrunch) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk has earned 1.7 mi...
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Elon Musk Unlocks First Part Of Compensation Package

Elon Musk Unlocks First Part Of Compensation Package 00:32

 Tesla CEO Elon Musk unlocked the first part of his $55 billion compensation package. According to Business Insider, Musk does not take a salary from the company. Tesla had to reach $20 billion in revenue and a sustained market cap of $100 billion before Musk could receive his package. Now Musk can...

