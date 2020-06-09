59 former Change.org employees are calling on the company to donate the money it made from its record-breaking 'Justice for George Floyd' petition

Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

· More than 50 former Change.org employees have drafted an open letter demanding that the company disclose how much money it raised from its record-breaking "Justice for George Floyd" petition and donate the money to Floyd's family or Black Lives Matter-focused charities.

