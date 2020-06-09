Global  

59 former Change.org employees are calling on the company to donate the money it made from its record-breaking 'Justice for George Floyd' petition

Business Insider Tuesday, 9 June 2020
59 former Change.org employees are calling on the company to donate the money it made from its record-breaking 'Justice for George Floyd' petition· More than 50 former Change.org employees have drafted an open letter demanding that the company disclose how much money it raised from its record-breaking "Justice for George Floyd" petition and donate the money to Floyd's family or Black Lives Matter-focused charities.
· The petition became the most-signed petition in the...
George Floyd's life celebrated at funeral, family calls for justice

George Floyd's life celebrated at funeral, family calls for justice

 George Floyd, the African-American man whose death in police custody roused worldwide protests against racism, was extolled on Tuesday as a "gentle giant" and a symbol of the oppressed's struggle for justice at a funeral in his hometown of Houston. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

