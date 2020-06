Related videos from verified sources Tech Center: Gift Ideas For The Modern Dad



Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has a look at some great Father's Day gift ideas for the modern dad! Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:19 Published 1 week ago Amazon Antitrust Probe + ESPN's 'Long Gone Summer' Director AJ Schnack | Digital Trends Live 6.15.20



On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by ESPN 30 for 30 'Long Gone Summer' director AJ Schnack; The Last Of Us II review and what surprised us during the PS5 reveal with gaming editor Lisa Marie.. Credit: Digital Trends Published 1 week ago Sony's PS5 Reveal Lives Up To The Hype + IBM's Jason Kelley On DEI | Digital Trends Live 6.12.20



On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by IBM's Jason Kelley, discussing the company's committment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and how this can take hold across the tech industry; Gaming.. Credit: Digital Trends Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this