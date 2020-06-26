The new Ford F-150 isn't a massive change from the old pickup truck — but it does show how Ford is thinking about the future (F)
Friday, 26 June 2020 () · Ford revealed the all-new, 2021 Ford F-150 this week.
· The new F-150 is hugely important for Ford: it's been America's best-selling vehicle for 43 straight years, and it represents a big chunk of Ford revenue and profits.
· Ford didn't radically reimagine the F-150; the 14th generation is more of an extension of the 13th...
Business Insider reports that Ford will reveal the all-new, 2021 F-150 pickup truck on Thursday evening. The F-150 has been the bestselling vehicle in the US for 43 straight years. According to Insider, F-150 has come under intense competitive pressure as Chevy and RAM have launched redesigned...