Global app revenue jumps to $50B in the first half of 2020, in part due to COVID-19 impacts

TechCrunch Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Consumer spending on mobile apps and app installs grew significantly during the first half of 2020, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new data from Sensor Tower. In the first half of the year, consumers spent $50.1 billion worldwide across the App Store and Google Play — a figure that’s up 23.4% […]
