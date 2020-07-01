Global  

Tesla paid Elon Musk almost $1 million to insure its board against lawsuits, just as shareholders are being urged to oust him over his $56 billion bonus

Business Insider Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Tesla paid Elon Musk almost $1 million to insure its board against lawsuits, just as shareholders are being urged to oust him over his $56 billion bonus· Tesla is paying CEO Elon Musk $1 million to insure its board against lawsuits for up to $100 million, SEC filings revealed on Tuesday.
· Tesla announced in April Musk would be personally insuring its board because it said it couldn't find a reasonable quote from an insurance company.
· Investor adviser PIRC on Tuesday...
 Elon Musk sent a company-wide motivational email to drum up some excitement to finish the year strong after a lag in production due to the coronavirus.

