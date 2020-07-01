Mark Zuckerberg urges people to wear a mask to help 'keep this country open' (FB)
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () · Mark Zuckerberg is calling on people to wear masks to help halt the spread of the coronavirus.
· "Covid is spreading quickly again and masks help keep people healthy and keep the country open," Zuckerberg wrote in an Instagram caption accompanying a photo of him and his wife, Priscilla Chan, wearing masks.
· While...
People continue to lose battle against the global pandemic, coronavirus. At least 418 people have lost their lives in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 16,893. Comparatively there was a dip in new COVID-19 cases, 18,522 infections were reported in last 24 hours. Positive coronavirus...
A couple who were forced to close their new pub just ONE HOUR after staging a grand opening on lockdown day are gearing up for a big July 4 knees-up.Mark and Katie Symes were thrilled when they snapped..