Every new movie you can watch on Disney Plus — from the Broadway musical 'Hamilton' to the fantasy film 'Artemis Fowl'
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () bundle with Hulu and ESPN+
· *Disney Plus subscribers can stream brand-new feature-length films alongside their favorite Disney movies. *
· *The current lineup of original films includes titles like the Christmas comedy "Noelle," the live-action "Lady and the Tramp," and the fantasy movie "Artemis Fowl." *
· Other...
The Broadway phenomenon "Hamilton" will be coming to your living room.
According to CNN, the worldwide sensation is premiering on Disney+, July 3rd.
The stage performance was taped over a three day period to create the cinematic experience.
Lin Manuel Miranda will take the stage as the legendary...
Five years after taking Broadway by storm with its multi-racial, hip-hop take on America's founding fathers, "Hamilton" arrives in millions of homes around the world on Friday as a film. Freddie Joyner..
The Schuyler sisters captivated us all in Hamilton with their empowering performance of their self-titled song. But just how well can the original Broadway cast remember the lyrics to the rest of the..
Credit: POPSUGAR Duration: 05:01Published
Tweets about this
معظم وقتي لوحدي Every new movie you can watch on Disney Plus — from the Broadway musical 'Hamilton' to the fantasy film 'Artemis Fo… https://t.co/R4UGsXt9Ec 8 minutes ago
Elme Tripipa@boomerjimothy What offends me is the fact that EVERY KID has grown with romance stories in cartoons. Every***ca… https://t.co/04X0Wj8lBi 3 hours ago
ємιℓє ρι¢αиι|| ♥@MatildaSanders_ Emile held her close, rubbing her back gently. "Of course. Do you have the time to watch a movie t… https://t.co/P4twZHKX3k 5 hours ago
لائبہ I’m gonna cry I literally used to watch “Enchanted” every single day when i was little it is one of the best and un… https://t.co/rSOqtehPp4 9 hours ago
estefanía me: quits animation
also me: proceeds to watch every single animated movie created by pixar, disney and dreamworks 14 hours ago
M.C. Every night before bed I choose a Disney movie to watch. Tonight it’s The Black Cauldron 🥱👻 15 hours ago
Elizabeth M.@showupforthis Thank you, Lilo and Stitch is actually my favorite movie. We have Disney+ and I watch it almost ever… https://t.co/c1AERTjfD1 15 hours ago