Notable savings on Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad 128GB drop the price to $240
Monday, 6 July 2020 () Today only, Woot offers the refurbished 5th generation Apple iPad Wi-Fi 128GB for *$239.99*. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it originally sold for $399 and Apple currently charges $299 for the same model. Apple’s 5th generation iPad offers a 9.7-inch Retina display that’s backed by an A9 chip and M9 motion coprocessor. Other notable features include an 8MP iSight camera, TouchID, and more. 90-day warranty included with purchase.
