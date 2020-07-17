Magazine subs from under $5/yr.: Men’s/Women’s Health, Wired, GQ, much more
Friday, 17 July 2020 () DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s “shop at home” sale. With issues starting at* $1* or less, we are tracking loads of the most popular magazines at some of the best prices out there right now. Those include Wired, Women’s Health, Men’s Health, Bon Appetit, Us Weekly, GQ, Esquire, and many others from under* $5* per year. Head below for more details. more…
The post Magazine subs from under $5/yr.: Men’s/Women’s Health, Wired, GQ, much more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
1 in 3 Young Adults Are Vulnerable to Severe COVID-19, Research Finds The findings were published in the 'Journal of Adolescent Health.' Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, found that smoking played a big part of the COVID-19 cases of young adults. 8,000 people, ages 18 to 25,...
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on July 18 informed that the state government is "thoroughly locking" the clusters to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission. "We are trying to break the chain of..