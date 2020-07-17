Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Magazine subs from under $5/yr.: Men’s/Women’s Health, Wired, GQ, much more

9to5Toys Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Magazine subs from under $5/yr.: Men’s/Women’s Health, Wired, GQ, much moreDiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s “shop at home” sale. With issues starting at* $1* or less, we are tracking loads of the most popular magazines at some of the best prices out there right now. Those include Wired, Women’s Health, Men’s Health, Bon Appetit, Us Weekly, GQ, Esquire, and many others from under* $5* per year. Head below for more details. more…

The post Magazine subs from under $5/yr.: Men’s/Women’s Health, Wired, GQ, much more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: 1 in 3 Young Adults Are Vulnerable to Severe COVID-19, Research Finds

1 in 3 Young Adults Are Vulnerable to Severe COVID-19, Research Finds 01:24

 1 in 3 Young Adults Are Vulnerable to Severe COVID-19, Research Finds The findings were published in the 'Journal of Adolescent Health.' Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, found that smoking played a big part of the COVID-19 cases of young adults. 8,000 people, ages 18 to 25,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How COVID-19 Drew The Curtain Back On India's Inability To Provide Basic Public Health Services [Video]

How COVID-19 Drew The Curtain Back On India's Inability To Provide Basic Public Health Services

India is now third on the Johns Hopkins University tally of countries struggling with the novel coronavirus COVID-19, following the US and Brazil. Far from flattening the curve, CNN reports India's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
‘Inside clusters, community transmission is more than 50% in Kerala’: KK Shailaja [Video]

‘Inside clusters, community transmission is more than 50% in Kerala’: KK Shailaja

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said community transmission is more than 50% inside clusters. Shailaja said the government is trying to break the chain of transmission. “Today, there are 84..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:05Published
Govt locking COVID clusters to break chain of transmission: Kerala Health Minister [Video]

Govt locking COVID clusters to break chain of transmission: Kerala Health Minister

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on July 18 informed that the state government is "thoroughly locking" the clusters to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission. "We are trying to break the chain of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:03Published

Tweets about this