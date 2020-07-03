Global  

4th of July magazine sale from $4.50: Wired, GQ, Men’s/Women’s Health, more

9to5Toys Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
DiscountMags has now kicked off its 4th of July magazine sale. From now through Monday, July 6, you can now score deep deals on a wide-range of titles starting from around *$4.50* per year. Those include Wired, GQ, Women’s Health, Men’s Health, Bon Appetit, Popular Science, Golf Digest, and many more. There are no shipping fees, auto renewals, or sales tax at DiscountMags. Head below for all of the details. more…

The post 4th of July magazine sale from $4.50: Wired, GQ, Men’s/Women’s Health, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
Video credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Rush On Coronavirus Testing Ahead Of Fourth Of July Holiday

Rush On Coronavirus Testing Ahead Of Fourth Of July Holiday 02:15

 More and more people are lining up for coronavirus testing ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. Betty Yu spoke asked health experts about the sudden rush.

