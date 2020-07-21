Microsoft just launched new tools for reopening offices safely and they could help it compete with Salesforce Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

· Microsoft is announcing new tools in its Power Platform product to help businesses reopen offices and get employees back safely.

· The tools manage things like employee health and contact tracing and can be customized to an organization's specific needs.

· One analyst said the new tools for returning to the office will... · Microsoft is announcing new tools in its Power Platform product to help businesses reopen offices and get employees back safely.· The tools manage things like employee health and contact tracing and can be customized to an organization's specific needs.· One analyst said the new tools for returning to the office will 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources NTT launches secure solutions for remote working with Teams Research from technology services company NTT Data shows that 56 percent of office workers still expect an element of working from home in their jobs even when...

betanews 3 days ago





Tweets about this ZENITH NEWS® BUSINESS INSIDER reports: Microsoft just launched new tools for reopening offices safely and they could help it com… https://t.co/sd0JEb3zd5 6 days ago Amr RT @mtholfsen: NEW! "Differentiation in the classroom using the built-in tools in Office 365 and Windows" We've just launched this excelle… 6 days ago معظم وقتي لوحدي Microsoft just launched new tools for reopening offices safely and they could help it compete with Salesforce https://t.co/amoPkys81F 6 days ago Wall St Solver Microsoft just launched new tools for reopening offices safely and they could help it compete with Salesforce 📰 »… https://t.co/D8w0ZzxYSh 6 days ago Principal-IT Microsoft just launched new tools for reopening offices safely and they could help it compete with Salesforce… https://t.co/o9ctXOnCmx 6 days ago