Astronauts face final leg of SpaceX test flight: coming home

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A pair of NASA astronauts face the final and most important part of their SpaceX test flight: returning to Earth with a rare splashdown.



Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken took part in a farewell ceremony Saturday at the International Space Station, several hours ahead of their planned departure on a SpaceX Dragon capsule.



Despite approaching Hurricane Isaias, NASA said the weather looks favorable for a Sunday afternoon splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico near Panama City, Florida. It will be the first splashdown for astronauts in 45 years. The last time was following the joint U.S.-Soviet mission in 1975 known as Apollo-Soyuz.



The astronauts' homecoming will cap a two-month mission that ended a prolonged launch drought in the U.S., which has relied on Russian rockets to ferry astronauts to the space station since the end of the shuttle era.



In launching Hurley and Behnken from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on May 30, SpaceX became the first private company to send people into orbit. Now SpaceX is on the verge of becoming the first company to bring people back from orbit.



“The hardest part was getting us launched, but the most important is bringing us home,” Behnken said.



A successful splashdown, Behnken said, will bring U.S.-crew launching capability “full circle.”



Space station commander Chris Cassidy, who will remain on board with two Russians until October, presented Hurley with the small U.S. flag left behind by the previous astronauts to launch to the space station from U.S. soil, in July 2011. Hurley was the pilot of that final shuttle mission.



The flag — which also flew on the first shuttle flight in 1981 — became a prize for the company that launched astronauts first.



