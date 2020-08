Uber and Lyft just got hit with another lawsuit in California over claims the companies are skirting the state's gig worker law (UBER, LYFT) Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

· California's labor commissioner announced Wednesday that her office is suing Uber and Lyft, claiming the companies are stealing wages from drivers by "willfully misclassifying" them as contractors instead of employees.

