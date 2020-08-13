|
AMC Theaters plans to reopen more than 100 locations in the US starting August 20th
AMC Theaters has detailed its plans to reopen movie theaters throughout the US, in addition to a new deadline for its MoviePass-style A-List subscription, in an email sent to customers on Wednesday.
Starting August 20th, AMC plans to have more than 100 theaters open, and it says it will continue opening locations “such that about two-thirds of our theatres across the country should be open no later than September 3.” AMC has repeatedly delayed its reopening as spread of the coronavirus has caused massive spikes in positive cases in parts of the US that have started to ease restrictions.
"AMC says it hopes to have 100 theaters or more open for the release of The New Mutants and Tenet"
The company, the largest theater chain in the country,...
