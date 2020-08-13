Bloomberg: Apple services bundle to launch in October alongside iPhone 12, called ‘Apple One’ Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Apple is readying to launch its services bundle in October, with the working brand name ‘Apple One’, according to a report from Bloomberg. The single subscription would offer a selection of Apple’s services at a discount. Bloomberg suggests that Apple is also launching a services rival to compete with Peloton, an Apple fitness subscription that would form part of the bundle deal.



The bundle would arrive alongside the new iPhone 12 lineup, as Apple continues to grow its services revenue. On its latest earnings call, Apple publicly confirmed that the new iPhone series would debut a few weeks later than the usual September timeframe.



