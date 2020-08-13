Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bloomberg: Apple services bundle to launch in October alongside iPhone 12, called ‘Apple One’

9to5Mac Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Apple is readying to launch its services bundle in October, with the working brand name ‘Apple One’, according to a report from Bloomberg. The single subscription would offer a selection of Apple’s services at a discount. Bloomberg suggests that Apple is also launching a services rival to compete with Peloton, an Apple fitness subscription that would form part of the bundle deal.

The bundle would arrive alongside the new iPhone 12 lineup, as Apple continues to grow its services revenue. On its latest earnings call, Apple publicly confirmed that the new iPhone series would debut a few weeks later than the usual September timeframe.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Apple to offer bundled services

Apple to offer bundled services 01:19

 Apple is reportedly readying a series of subscription bundles that will let customers sign in for several of the iPhone maker's digital services at a lower monthly price. Fred Katayama reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Looking Back on Apple's Success as It Hits $2 Trillion Valuation [Video]

Looking Back on Apple's Success as It Hits $2 Trillion Valuation

Apple has become the first American company to be valued at $2 trillion. Cheddar's Nora Ali and Jill Wagner take a deep dive into the history of Apple's success, starting with the surging popularity of..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 07:56Published
Apple Has reached A Value Of $2 trillion [Video]

Apple Has reached A Value Of $2 trillion

Apple is now worth more than $2 trillion. The iPhone maker's stock hit the $2 trillion mark on Wednesday. The distinction makes it the first company in the United States to reach that milestone...

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published
Apple Hits $2-Trillion Market Cap [Video]

Apple Hits $2-Trillion Market Cap

Apple just became the first US-listed company to reach a $2 trillion market capitalization. Apple shares rose 1.2% to an all-time high of $467.84 per share on Wednesday to reach the $2-trillion..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple services could be offered in 'Apple One' bundle this October

 Apple could be preparing to launch a new subscription offering that bundles together all of its services into one plan, with the alleged "Apple One" plan...
AppleInsider Also reported by •The Next WebMacRumours.com

'Apple One' bundle, 'iPhone 12' and iPad rumors, plus more on the AppleInsider podcast

 New leaks point to an early September release of new iPads and the next Apple Watch, "iPhone 12" event possibly coming October, the potential US ban on TikTok...
AppleInsider


Tweets about this

SalehCoder

Saleh Alsaffar Apple One will bundle subscriptions to Apple TV Plus, Music, Arcade, more, report says - CNET… https://t.co/xNoebP7L5i 1 day ago

whimchic

whimchic RT @markgurman: Apple One: Apple plans to launch an Amazon Prime-like bundle of services this fall, including Music, TV+, Arcade, News+, iC… 2 days ago

alvaro_bs

Alvaro  Bloomberg: Apple services bundle to launch in October alongside iPhone 12, called 'Apple One' https://t.co/kp3mY3KTpQ a través de @bzamayo 3 days ago

LatinoLdnOnt

Latino Canadian Comm Apple is on the verge of launching a major subscription bundle that would allow access to more than one of its exis… https://t.co/ijQix1smmq 3 days ago

iceage_2609

 Vasilis  Apple services bundle to launch in October alongside iPhone 12, called 'Apple One' https://t.co/zqLVogQHnb 3 days ago

tomherdez

Tomas Hernandez RT AnjaHoffmann: RT technology: Apple plans to launch an Amazon Prime-like bundle of services this fall, including… https://t.co/LCe7M3FA6C 4 days ago

McCallTechblog

Neo Techblog #Tech report: https://t.co/OVY9YDn0FS 4 days ago

hackitfast

rmc08 Bloomberg: Apple services bundle to launch in October alongside iPhone 12, called ‘Apple One’ - 9to5Mac https://t.co/EeWYOyZjLL 4 days ago