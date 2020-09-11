|
Wonder Woman 1984 delayed again, this time to Christmas
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Warner Bros. has delayed Wonder Woman 1984 once again, moving Patty Jenkins’ sequel to December 25th, according to Variety.
“Patty is an exceptional filmmaker and with Wonder Woman 1984 she has delivered an incredibly dynamic film that moviegoers of all ages around the world will absolutely love,” Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. chairman, told Variety. “We’re very proud of the film and look forward to bringing it to audiences for the holidays.”
It’s unclear if Wonder Woman 1984’s delay also affects the studio’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve. The film is slated to be released in December, too, and Variety notes that it’s currently still on track to hit that date. That said, nothing is certain. Notably, the...
