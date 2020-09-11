Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wonder Woman 1984 delayed again, this time to Christmas

The Verge Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Wonder Woman 1984 delayed again, this time to ChristmasWarner Bros. has delayed Wonder Woman 1984 once again, moving Patty Jenkins’ sequel to December 25th, according to Variety.

“Patty is an exceptional filmmaker and with Wonder Woman 1984 she has delivered an incredibly dynamic film that moviegoers of all ages around the world will absolutely love,” Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. chairman, told Variety. “We’re very proud of the film and look forward to bringing it to audiences for the holidays.”

It’s unclear if Wonder Woman 1984’s delay also affects the studio’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve. The film is slated to be released in December, too, and Variety notes that it’s currently still on track to hit that date. That said, nothing is certain. Notably, the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Top 10 Greatest Wonder Woman (2017) Moments

Top 10 Greatest Wonder Woman (2017) Moments 14:19

 These "Wonder Woman" (2017) moments are indeed wonders.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Patty Jenkins Patty Jenkins American film director

'Wonder Woman 1984' Releases new Trailer [Video]

'Wonder Woman 1984' Releases new Trailer

A new teaser for the upcoming "Wonder Woman 1984" has been released. In it, we see Kristen Wiig transform from archaeologist Barbara Ann Minerva into the villain, Cheetah. CNN reports that the new installment is the sequel to the 2017 "Wonder Woman" movie which starred Gal Gadot. In the film, Wonder Woman will face off against Wiig's character, as well as Maxwell Lord played by Pedro Pascal. Directed by Patty Jenkins, the movie stars Chris Pine, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Patty Jenkins Leaving Wonder Woman After #3 [Video]

Patty Jenkins Leaving Wonder Woman After #3

Patty Jenkins in the director of Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984. How much longer will she stay with the franchise? Jenkins revealed she will probably exit the series after the third film. In a chat with German Magazine Geek Jenkins revealed Wonder Woman 3 will “probably be her last” film in the franchise. The next one is probably my last Wonder Woman movie, so I have to put everything I want to show there.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published
Patty Jenkins wants to conclude Wonder Woman work with third film [Video]

Patty Jenkins wants to conclude Wonder Woman work with third film

Director Patty Jenkins will "probably" step away from the Wonder Woman film franchise after turning the superhero series into a trilogy.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Warner Bros. Warner Bros. American entertainment company

Warner Bros. is now selling bottled Butterbeer. But Harry Potter fans in the US may be out of luck

 Warner Bros. launched a new bottled Butterbeer that will be sold online and in select UK stores. But will it be available in the U.S.?
USATODAY.com
Ellen's Talk Show Sets Return Date [Video]

Ellen's Talk Show Sets Return Date

"The Ellen Show" will return to the airwaves on September 21st, 2020. Tiffany Haddish is set to help DeGeneres kick off the new season. The show will be filmed in-studio on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles but not in front of an audience, the studio said in a release. CNN reports that other premiere week guests will include Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin and Chrissy Teigen. Ellen and her show have been under fire for creating a toxic work environment.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Jason Momoa backs Ray Fisher amid Warner Bros. Justice League disagreement [Video]

Jason Momoa backs Ray Fisher amid Warner Bros. Justice League disagreement

Jason Momoa has weighed in on the side of fellow Justice League cast

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

Toby Emmerich American film producer


Denis Villeneuve Denis Villeneuve Canadian film director and screenwriter

The highs, lows, and epic sandworm cameos of the first Dune trailer

 After a lot of waiting, the first trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune is finally here. It has an almost impossibly star-studded cast —..
The Verge
Dune's First Trailer Is Beautiful [Video]

Dune's First Trailer Is Beautiful

The spice must flow. The dynamic first trailer is here for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, which brings a star-studded cast to a harsh desert planet where they juggle honor, power, and faith—and one young man’s fate could save or destroy them all. The nearly three-minute trailer promises a gorgeous sci-fi saga, enhanced by Villeneuve’s fantastic direction and use of location shots and set pieces over CGI. See for yourself...

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

The first Dune trailer worms its way online

 Dune is one of the greatest science fiction books ever written, and the first trailer for the latest adaptation has finally arrived, giving fans a glimpse at..
The Verge

Watch the first trailer for Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic 'Dune,' a 'powerful human story' of destiny

 The first trailer has arrived for Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic 'Dune,' starring Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Zendaya.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

I AM WOMAN movie - Helen Reddy Tribute [Video]

I AM WOMAN movie - Helen Reddy Tribute

I AM WOMAN movie - Helen Reddy Tribute - Plot synopsis: For the first time on screen, I AM WOMAN tells the inspiring story of singer Helen Reddy, who wrote and sang the song “I Am Woman” that..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:41Published
I Am Woman Film Clip [Video]

I Am Woman Film Clip

I Am Woman Film Clip - Plot synopsis: For the first time on screen, I AM WOMAN tells the inspiring story of singer Helen Reddy, who wrote and sang the song “I Am Woman” that became the anthem for..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:53Published
Reebok honors Massachusetts health care workers in new campaign [Video]

Reebok honors Massachusetts health care workers in new campaign

Local health care workers have been tapped by sportswear giant Reebok to be the face of its new Wonder Woman collaboration.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:27Published

Tweets about this