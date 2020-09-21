|
Facebook estimates it has helped more people register to vote in 2020 than it did in 2016
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Facebook estimates it has helped 2.5 million people register to vote this year across Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger, the company said. With more than a month until the 2020 election, that’s already higher than the two million people it helped register in both 2016 and 2018. The company has set a goal to help four million people register to vote this year, though, so it still has a ways to go.
As part of its efforts to reach that goal, the company launched a “voting information center” that has resources about voting on Facebook and Instagram in August. And this weekend, the company started showing users information about how to register to vote at the top of Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. Facebook says it will continue showing...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Facebook American online social networking service
Full Statement: Boris Johnson addresses the nation
Credit: ODN Duration: 07:59Published
Boris Johnson addresses the nation
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:20Published
Mark Drakeford announces new Covid-19 restrictions
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:12Published
Nicola Sturgeon announces new Covid-19 restrictions
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:19Published
Facebook Takes Down Fake Pages Tied to Chinese Election Interference EffortsThe social media campaign was small but targeted all sides of the debate. Officials said Beijing had not decided whether to wade more directly in the American..
NYTimes.com
Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service
Instagram model jailed for bizarre masked robberiesInstagram model Monique Agostino has been jailed in NSW's toughest women's prison for a series of bizarre masked robberies with juvenile males, as well as drug..
New Zealand Herald
The links that do it all, and the scrappy startups that power themIllustration by Claudia Chinyere Akole
If you want to learn more about an influencer, there’s one place you always know to look: that link in..
The Verge
Customer surprises Pasco County server with $2,120 tip
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:07Published
Cardi B launches daughter's Instagram page
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:41Published
Facebook Messenger Messaging app and platform by Facebook
Facebook combines Messenger and Instagram chats in new app for small businessesIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Facebook is launching a new app to let small business owners manage pages and profiles across Facebook,..
The Verge
Facebook will let creators put their AR effects in Messenger and PortalFacebook
Facebook is giving augmented reality effects creators more places to share their work. The company announced, as part of its Facebook Connect..
The Verge
Facebook limits Messenger forwards to curb misinformation
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this