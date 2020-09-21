Global  
 

Facebook estimates it has helped more people register to vote in 2020 than it did in 2016

The Verge Monday, 21 September 2020
Facebook estimates it has helped more people register to vote in 2020 than it did in 2016Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Facebook estimates it has helped 2.5 million people register to vote this year across Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger, the company said. With more than a month until the 2020 election, that’s already higher than the two million people it helped register in both 2016 and 2018. The company has set a goal to help four million people register to vote this year, though, so it still has a ways to go.

As part of its efforts to reach that goal, the company launched a “voting information center” that has resources about voting on Facebook and Instagram in August. And this weekend, the company started showing users information about how to register to vote at the top of Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. Facebook says it will continue showing...
