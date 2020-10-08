Second U.S. Presidential debate will be done remotely via live-streamed video (Update: Trump says he won’t participate)
Thursday, 8 October 2020 () The next U.S. Presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic candidate and former VP Joe Biden will be done remotely, the U.S. Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) announced today. This follows an intense news cycle that came immediately after the first Presidential debate, which saw Trump and a large number of his White House inner […]
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
