Second U.S. Presidential debate will be done remotely via live-streamed video (Update: Trump says he won’t participate)

TechCrunch Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
The next U.S. Presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic candidate and former VP Joe Biden will be done remotely, the U.S. Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) announced today. This follows an intense news cycle that came immediately after the first Presidential debate, which saw Trump and a large number of his White House inner […]
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Sen. Harris and Vice President Pence discuss Trump's take on white supremacist groups

Sen. Harris and Vice President Pence discuss Trump's take on white supremacist groups 00:51

 Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Pence discuss Trump's comments regarding white supremacist organizations from the previous presidential debate.

