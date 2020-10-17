Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google says Chinese hackers who targeted Biden campaign are faking McAfee software

The Verge Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Google says Chinese hackers who targeted Biden campaign are faking McAfee softwareIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Google said in a new blog post that hackers linked to the Chinese government have been impersonating antivirus software McAfee to try to infect victims’ machines with malware. And, Google says, the hackers appear to be the same group that unsuccessfully targeted the presidential campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden with a phishing attack earlier this year. A similar group of hackers based in Iran had tried to target President Trump’s campaign, but also was unsuccessful.

The group, which Google refers to as APT 31 (short for Advanced Persistent Threat), would email links to users which would download malware hosted on GitHub, allowing the attacker to upload and download files and execute commands. Since the group used services like...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Biden Campaign Halts Kamala Harris' Travel Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Biden Campaign Halts Kamala Harris' Travel Due To Coronavirus Concerns 00:37

 The Biden-Harris campaign is halting the travel of California Sen. Kamala Harris, through this weekend. The decision comes after a flight crew member and Harris' communications director tested positive for COVID-19. According to CNN, Harris was not in what the CDC defines as close contact with either...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Google Google American technology company

Samsung smart TV to soon feature Google Assistant Microphone [Video]

Samsung smart TV to soon feature Google Assistant Microphone

Google Assistant is now available on newer Samsung smart TVs in the US, the companies announced. As reported by The Verge, the AI helper will be available on Samsung 2020 smart TV models, including the 2020 8K and 4K QLED models, the 2020 Crystal UHD TVs, 2020 Frame and Serif sets, and 2020 Sero and Terrace models. The update will be available in the US first and roll out to more countries soon, according to Google. By pressing down on the TV's remote control mic one can activate Assistant, and users will be able to switch channels, open apps, and adjust the TV's volume with voice commands. As per The Verge, the TVs already had voice command settings available that could be controlled with the mic on the remote, but the user will have to tell it if he/she wants to use Google Assistant rather than Samsung's default Bixby assistant. Another feature is that the users can also control other smart home devices after they have connected to Google Assistant. Post installing an OTA update, users can enable Assistant on their Samsung TV by going to Settings.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Can't remember the name of that song? Now you can hum it to Google

 This may be music to your ears: You can now hum, whistle or sing a tune, even off-key, and Google will identify it, or at least show you some options.
USATODAY.com

Cyberpunk 2077 will be available at launch for Stadia null

 Stadia players finally got some good news today: for anyone still using the service, Cyberpunk 2077 will be coming to the Google cloud streaming service on..
WorldNews

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Eye opener: Surge in coronavirus cases with no sign of vaccine before Election Day

 An autumn surge in coronavirus cases puts the nation at summer peak levels. Also, Donald Trump and Joe Biden are trying to fire up their bases in key..
CBS News

Trump, Biden visit key battleground states ahead of election

 President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are trying to fire up their bases in key battleground states, with just 17 days left in the campaign. Biden..
CBS News

Joe Biden’s Non-Radical 1960s

 Trump has called Biden a tool of leftist agitators. Friends say that has never much been his way, even as a young man surrounded by protest.
NYTimes.com

Biden and Trump Say They’re Fighting for America’s ‘Soul.’ What Does That Mean?

 The election has become a referendum on the soul of the nation.
NYTimes.com

McAfee McAfee American global computer security software company


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

As hundreds gather for Women's March to protest Trump and Barrett's nomination, dozens expected to rally in support

 Thousands were expected to march Saturday to protest Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court and galvanize voters ahead of Election Day.
 
USATODAY.com

Federal Appeals Courts Emerge as Crucial for Trump in Voting Cases

 Federal district courts have tended to rule for Democrats in litigation over how to run the election, but appeals courts, well stocked with the president’s..
NYTimes.com

'Not going to waste a single minute on tweets': GOP Sen. Sasse pushes back after Trump attacks

 Trump and GOP Sen. Ben Sasse are publicly feuding as Republicans are working overtime to try keep control of the Senate.
USATODAY.com

Advanced persistent threat Set of stealthy and continuous computer hacking processes


GitHub GitHub Hosting service for software projects using Git


Related videos from verified sources

Roundtable Discussion: InStyle x Women Behind the Biden-Harris Campaign [Video]

Roundtable Discussion: InStyle x Women Behind the Biden-Harris Campaign

InStyle's editor, Sam Reed, participates in a discussion with Karien Jean-Pierre, Kate Bedingfield, Julie Rodriguez, Symone Sanders about their day to day and what they have to do in order to win the..

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 08:17Published
Biden Campaign Raises Record-Breaking $383 Million in September [Video]

Biden Campaign Raises Record-Breaking $383 Million in September

On Wednesday, Joe Biden announced that his campaign and its affiliated committees had raised a total of $383 million in September.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
Harris: Comms dir. 'doing well' after virus diagnoses [Video]

Harris: Comms dir. 'doing well' after virus diagnoses

After taking her campaign virtually following the positive coronavirus diagnoses of two people in her orbit, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Thursday said they are "doing well."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

BLACKWELL: Democrats And Media Promote Myth To Advance Baseless Attack On Trump

 Trump has consistently condemned white supremacists
Daily Caller

GOP Sen. Sasse unleashes scathing attack on Trump, 'TV-obsessed' narcissist

 The Nebraska lawmaker warned the president will hand the Senate to Democrats if he loses in November.
Upworthy

Google says Chinese hackers who targeted Biden campaign are faking McAfee software

Google says Chinese hackers who targeted Biden campaign are faking McAfee software Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Google said in a new blog post that hackers linked to the Chinese government have been impersonating antivirus...
The Verge


Tweets about this