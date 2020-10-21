Watch the Animaniacs rise from the grave and head to Hulu in official trailer

Animation fans and nostalgia-seekers rejoice: the official trailer for the Animaniacs reboot was released by Hulu earlier today. It’s been 22 years since the original finale, and it looks like Yakko, Wakko, and Dot are embracing their jaunt across time. “We’ve missed so much,” Yakko exclaims as the trio and friends encounter such modern wonders as Instagram, catfishing, and Beyoncé.
Originally announced in 2018, the reboot has been gathering hype this month after a clip was released at New York Comic Con. Animaniacs is now trending on Twitter, where fans are expressing excitement and recalling skits from the original series.
Insider Intelligence publishes research and forecasts on the Media, Advertising, and Marketing industry. According to their latest estimates for over-the-top video services in the US, change is coming. Disney+ will have 72.4 million users this year, representing 32.1% of OTT viewers. Additionally, the Disney+ audience size is on track to surpass that of Hulu by 2024. Since its launch, Disney+ has been able to grow quickly by using a low price point.
The internet service Cloudflare is supposed to keep websites up and running, and prevent direct denial of service attacks. A DDS attack is when massive networks of computers send malicious traffic to websites in order to take them offline. Unfortunately, CNN reports Cloudfare was down itself Sunday, taking dozens of websites and online services along with it. Hulu, the PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, Feedly, Discord, and dozens of other services reported connectivity problems Sunday morning.
'Munna Bhai' Sanjay Dutt made a public appearance outside his house in Mumbai on Oct 21 with sister Priya Dutt. He came back home from Kokilaben Hospital after recovering from cancer. 'Baba' announced his recovery from cancer on an Instagram post today. Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer.
Check out the official trailer for the Hulu horror movie Bad Hair, directed by Justin Simien. It stars Elle Lorraine, Jay Pharoah, Lena Waithe, Kelly Rowland, Laverne Cox, Chanté Adams, James Van Der..