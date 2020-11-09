GameStop Black Friday ad: PS5 and Xbox Series X available in-store, Switch bundles, more

Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Each year, the GameStop Black Friday ad garners a lot of attention. But with next-generation consoles set to release in a few days, there’s even more interest than usual. GameStop appears to be one of the few retailers that will be offering limited stock of the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, while others are skipping that route going online-only instead. GameStop will also be offering up a Mario-focused Nintendo Switch bundle during the holidays, as well. We have full details on this year’s Black Friday ad, store hours, and more down below.



more…