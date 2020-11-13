Amazon offers Nautica apparel from $9 Prime shipped: Sweaters, jeans, more
Friday, 13 November 2020 () Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering* up to 25% off* Nautica men’s and women’s apparel. Our top pick from this sale is the Men’s Long Sleeve Lightweight Cotton Woven Robe for* $30 shipped*. This robe is regularly priced at $55 and that’s matched with the all-time low. If you’re looking for a holiday gift idea, this style would be a great option. It’s great for lounging and you can choose from several prints. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 2,800 reviews. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.