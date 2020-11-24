Global  
 

India bans another 43 Chinese apps

TechCrunch Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
India is not done banning Chinese apps. The world’s second largest internet market, which has banned over 175 apps with links to the neighboring nation in recent months, said on Tuesday it was banning an additional 43 such apps. Like with the previous orders, India cited cybersecurity concerns to block these apps. “This action was […]
