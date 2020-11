Netflix removes Chappelle’s Show after Dave Chappelle asked them to

Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Photo by Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty ImagesComedian Dave Chappelle has succeeded in getting his old sketch comedy program Chappelle’s Show removed from Netflix , after requesting the streaming service do so because the original rights holder , ViacomCBS, began licensing it without his permission.The news means Netflix subscribers will no longer have access to the show’s three seasons that originally aired on Comedy Central . Netflix first made the show available on November 1st, and the show is no longer discoverable on the platform as of Tuesday afternoon. Netflix declined to comment."“They agreed that they would take it off their platform just so I could feel better.” "Chappelle’s Show aired on ViacomCBS-owned Comedy Central from 2003 to 2006 and the program has aired in the...