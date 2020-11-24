Global  
 

CD Projekt Red shows off 'Cyberpunk 2077' next-gen gameplay

engadget Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
A little over two weeks before Cyberpunk 2077 December 10th release date, CD Projekt Red has shared footage of the game running on both PlayStation and Xbox consoles to get players excited for the upcoming RPG. The separate videos showcase the graphi...
