Beats headphones Cyber Monday deals from $55: Solo3 $110, Studio3 $165, more

9to5Toys Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Various retailers are offering up notable Beats headphones deals for Cyber Monday, headlined by the Solo3 wireless model for *$109.99* over at Woot. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. If you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, consider Beats’ popular Solo3 wireless. With Apple’s built-in W1 chip, you can count on stellar 40-hour battery life and near-instant connectivity. Great as a gift or for those long holiday listening sessions trying to drown out the family. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 14,000 Amazon reviewers. Head below for even more Beats headphone deals.

 The BBB gives safety tips when shopping this Cyber Monday. You can head to www.bbb.org for more information.

