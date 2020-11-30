Beats headphones Cyber Monday deals from $55: Solo3 $110, Studio3 $165, more

Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Various retailers are offering up notable Beats headphones deals for Cyber Monday, headlined by the Solo3 wireless model for *$109.99* over at Woot. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. If you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, consider Beats’ popular Solo3 wireless. With Apple’s built-in W1 chip, you can count on stellar 40-hour battery life and near-instant connectivity. Great as a gift or for those long holiday listening sessions trying to drown out the family. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 14,000 Amazon reviewers. Head below for even more Beats headphone deals.



