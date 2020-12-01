Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico collapses as engineers feared
The Arecibo Observatory prior to the collapse. The 900-ton platform suspended above the dish fell overnight. | Photo by Ricardo Arduengo / AFP via Getty Images
The massive Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico collapsed in on itself overnight. The catastrophic failure had been predicted by engineers after the telescope suffered two major cable malfunctions over the last couple of months, risking the integrity of the observatory’s entire structure.
Pictures of Arecibo surfaced online this morning, revealing that the massive 900-ton platform that is normally suspended above the observatory was no longer there. The National Science Foundation, which oversees Arecibo, confirmed to The Verge that the platform did come crashing down onto the telescope’s giant 1,000-foot-wide dish. No injuries have been reported, according to the agency.
"“Our top priority is maintaining safety.”"
“NSF is working with...
Arecibo Observatory Radio observatory in the municipality of Arecibo, Puerto Rico
National Science Foundation United States government agency
Puerto Rico Caribbean island unincorporated territory of the United States of America
