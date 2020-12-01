Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico collapses as engineers feared

Americans Increasingly Unsafe Flying, Coronavirus Spike



DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images Only 22% of Americans in a new survey said they feel comfortable travelling right now. It's the lowest number UBS' weekly survey has found since July. Still, US airports saw their busiest days since March over Thanksgiving as many Americans ignored warnings not to travel. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories. Americans are growing increasingly hesitant about flying on planes, even as record numbers headed to airports over the Thanksgiving weekend.

