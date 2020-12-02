Spotify Wrapped 2020: How to find your top songs, artists, albums, and more

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Spotify releases top artists, songs and albums of 2020



On Tuesday, Spotify released its #2020Wrapped report, highlighting the top creators of the year. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:16 Published 4 hours ago Spotify Releases Top Artists, Songs and Albums of 2020



Spotify Releases Top Artists, Songs and Albums of 2020. On Tuesday, Spotify released its #2020Wrapped report, highlighting the top creators of the year. . Rapper Bad Bunny was the most streamed.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:16 Published 19 hours ago DJ SNAKE THE CONCERT IN CINEMA



DJ SNAKE THE CONCERT IN CINEMA Official Trailer He has conquered the world stage. He is in the top 5 most streamed dance artists globally. He has collaborated with the biggest world stars,.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:44 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd Are Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists of 2020 Spotify has unveiled their year-end list that includes the top-five Most-Streamed Artists Globally, Most-Streamed Albums Globally, and Most-Streamed Songs...

AceShowbiz 13 hours ago



