Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Spotify Wrapped 2020: How to find your top songs, artists, albums, and more

9to5Google Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
The Spotify Wrapped 2020 year-in-review roundup is now live for users around the world. It allows you to easily see your most listened to songs, artists, and albums in the Spotify app for iOS and Android. Here’s how it works.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Bad Bunny Holds the Number 1 Spot On Spotify

Bad Bunny Holds the Number 1 Spot On Spotify 00:32

 Spotify has released its annual list of the world's top podcasts, artists, albums, songs, and playlists. "2020 Wrapped" features the artist Bad Bunny in the #1 spot as the most-streamed artist of the year. Bad Bunny ended the year with more than 8.3 billion streams on the app, followed next by Drake...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Spotify releases top artists, songs and albums of 2020 [Video]

Spotify releases top artists, songs and albums of 2020

On Tuesday, Spotify released its #2020Wrapped report, highlighting the top creators of the year.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
Spotify Releases Top Artists, Songs and Albums of 2020 [Video]

Spotify Releases Top Artists, Songs and Albums of 2020

Spotify Releases Top Artists, Songs and Albums of 2020. On Tuesday, Spotify released its #2020Wrapped report, highlighting the top creators of the year. . Rapper Bad Bunny was the most streamed..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published
DJ SNAKE THE CONCERT IN CINEMA [Video]

DJ SNAKE THE CONCERT IN CINEMA

DJ SNAKE THE CONCERT IN CINEMA Official Trailer He has conquered the world stage. He is in the top 5 most streamed dance artists globally. He has collaborated with the biggest world stars,..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd Are Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists of 2020

 Spotify has unveiled their year-end list that includes the top-five Most-Streamed Artists Globally, Most-Streamed Albums Globally, and Most-Streamed Songs...
AceShowbiz