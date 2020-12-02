Spotify Wrapped 2020: How to find your top songs, artists, albums, and more
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 () The Spotify Wrapped 2020 year-in-review roundup is now live for users around the world. It allows you to easily see your most listened to songs, artists, and albums in the Spotify app for iOS and Android. Here’s how it works.
Spotify has released its annual list of the world's top podcasts, artists, albums, songs, and playlists. "2020 Wrapped" features the artist Bad Bunny in the #1 spot as the most-streamed artist of the year. Bad Bunny ended the year with more than 8.3 billion streams on the app, followed next by Drake...