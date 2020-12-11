Master Chief joins the cast of Fortnite
At the 2020 edition of The Game Awards, developer Epic revealed the latest character to join the cast of Fortnite: Master Chief from Halo. The news isn’t a huge surprise, as his inclusion was leaked a few days ago. The good news: he’s available tonight. Epic also revealed that characters from The Walking Dead will be in the game this season as well.
It’s been a busy few weeks for Fortnite. December kicked off with a season-ending event starring Galactus, which ushered in a new season featuring new characters like The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda. Epic also just launched a new subscription service, called Fortnite Crew, with exclusive in-game items for a monthly fee.
