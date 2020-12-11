Global  
 

Master Chief joins the cast of Fortnite

The Verge Friday, 11 December 2020
Master Chief joins the cast of FortniteAt the 2020 edition of The Game Awards, developer Epic revealed the latest character to join the cast of Fortnite: Master Chief from Halo. The news isn’t a huge surprise, as his inclusion was leaked a few days ago. The good news: he’s available tonight. Epic also revealed that characters from The Walking Dead will be in the game this season as well.

It’s been a busy few weeks for Fortnite. December kicked off with a season-ending event starring Galactus, which ushered in a new season featuring new characters like The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda. Epic also just launched a new subscription service, called Fortnite Crew, with exclusive in-game items for a monthly fee.
Galactus Galactus Comic book character

Fortnite’s latest season adds new locations and weapons, along with Baby Yoda and the Mandalorian

 Following a cataclysmic event starring the supervillain Galactus, the latest season of Fortnite is almost here. Chapter 2: Season 5 has been dubbed “zero..
The Verge

The Morning After: Fortnite returns with Baby Yoda and a subscription service

 Fortnite’s new season is keeping the battle royale title close to its Disney ally. Following all the Marvel nods, we’re back to Star Wars. This time around,...
engadget

