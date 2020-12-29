Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Today only, refurbished iPad deals start at $75: 9.7-inch $260, Air 3 from $390, more

9to5Toys Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Today only, Woot offers up various refurbished Apple iPads from *$74.99*. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the 6th Generation iPad from *$259.99*. It originally sold for $329 or more. Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad features an A9 Fusion chip, Touch ID, and 8MP camera. You can count on up to 10-hours of battery life, which will keep the content and creations flowing all day. Includes a 90-day warranty. More below.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Congress Needs To Pass Spending Bill Today To Keep Government Open [Video]

Congress Needs To Pass Spending Bill Today To Keep Government Open

Congress needs to pass a spending bill today to keep the government open. It's looking more and more likely lawmakers will pass a stop-gap measure to give them more time as they negotiate a nearly..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:03Published
Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

There could be a few flakes that sneak in off of Lake Michigan today, but most of the day should be okay for most. Highs will be in the low-30s. More of these stray lake flakes may be floating by..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:30Published
NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

NBC 26 weather forecast

Tonight, we will have cloudy skies and gusty northeast winds up to 30-35 mph with temperatures falling just below freezing. Snowfall will start to move in from the south. Saturday will be a day of..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Various iPhones on sale from $130 in today’s best deals, plus nearly $50 off 10.2-inch iPad, more

 Today’s best deals include various iPhones on sale from $130, plus you can save on 10.2-inch iPad models, and Apple Watch bands, too. Head below for all that...
9to5Mac

Pick up this 2-Qt. air fryer from just $18 today (Reg. $40) + more from $28

 Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the 2-quart Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer for just *$17.99 with free shipping* in orders...
9to5Toys

Lowepro, AmazonBasics, and Timbuk2 bags are up to 50% off at Amazon

 Today at Amazon we’ve spotted Lowepro, AmazonBasics, and Timbuk2 bags *up to 50% off*. Our favorite is the Lowepro BP 300 AW Backpack for *$68 shipped*....
9to5Toys