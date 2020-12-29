Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop hits Amazon all-time low at $670 ($150 off)

Global  
 

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop 4.5GHz/16GB/256GB for *$669.99*. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, today’s deal $150 off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. For mid-range gamers looking to go beyond a budget offering, this model is certainly worth a gander. Notable features here include a 15.6-inch HD display that’s backed by NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics, a 4.5GHz processor, and more. There’s a 256GB NVMe SSD inside providing fast storage for your favorite games. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 600 Amazon reviewers.

