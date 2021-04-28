Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro/Max Silicone MagSafe Cases see first discounts from $42

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Apple’s official Silicone iPhone 12 series MagSafe cases starting at* $41.99 shipped* for the iPhone 12 Pro Max version. You’ll also find other colorways available, as well as offerings for the iPhone 12/Pro handsets. Normally fetching $49, today’s offers are marking the very first price cuts on the recently-released cases and a rare chance to stylize your handset without paying full price.



Apple’s official silicone case wraps your iPhone 12 series device in a premium soft-touch finish that’s coated in a microfiber lining on the inside. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging here, as well. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.



