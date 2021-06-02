Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro/Max Silicone MagSafe Cases are on sale from $40

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Apple’s official Silicone iPhone 12 series MagSafe cases starting at* $39.99 shipped* for the iPhone 12 Pro Max version. You’ll also find other colorways available, as well as offerings for the iPhone 12/Pro handsets. Down from the usual $49 going rate, you’re looking at either new all-time lows or matches the of the best prices to date across the lineup depending on which colorway catches your eye.



Apple’s official silicone case wraps your iPhone 12 series device in a premium soft-touch finish that’s coated in a microfiber lining on the inside. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging here, as well. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.



